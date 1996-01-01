Plates that have only ampicillin-resistant bacteria growing include which of the following?
A
Plates containing both ampicillin and tetracycline
B
Plates containing tetracycline as the only antibiotic
C
Plates containing ampicillin as the only antibiotic
D
Plates containing no antibiotics
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of antibiotic resistance. Bacteria that are resistant to a specific antibiotic can grow on plates containing that antibiotic, while sensitive bacteria cannot.
Step 2: Analyze the plates containing both ampicillin and tetracycline. Only bacteria resistant to both antibiotics would grow here, so plates with only ampicillin-resistant bacteria would not grow on these plates.
Step 3: Consider plates containing tetracycline as the only antibiotic. Bacteria resistant only to ampicillin would not grow here because tetracycline is present and they are not resistant to it.
Step 4: Look at plates containing ampicillin as the only antibiotic. Bacteria resistant to ampicillin can grow here, so these plates would show growth of ampicillin-resistant bacteria.
Step 5: Evaluate plates containing no antibiotics. All bacteria, resistant or not, can grow here, so these plates do not specifically indicate ampicillin resistance.
