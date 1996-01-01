Which of the following best describes the different modes of bacterial reproduction?
A
Bacteria reproduce by mitosis and meiosis, depending on environmental conditions.
B
Most bacteria reproduce asexually by binary fission, but some can also reproduce by budding or fragmentation.
C
Bacterial reproduction occurs only through spore formation under all conditions.
D
Bacteria primarily reproduce sexually through conjugation, similar to eukaryotic organisms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bacterial reproduction primarily involves asexual methods, with binary fission being the most common mode.
Recognize that binary fission is a process where a single bacterial cell divides into two identical daughter cells, without involving mitosis or meiosis.
Note that some bacteria can reproduce by other asexual methods such as budding, where a new organism grows from a part of the parent, or fragmentation, where the organism breaks into parts that develop into new individuals.
Clarify that bacterial reproduction does not involve sexual reproduction in the same way eukaryotes do; processes like conjugation transfer genetic material but do not produce offspring directly.
Understand that spore formation is a survival mechanism, not a primary reproductive method, and occurs under specific environmental conditions rather than all the time.
