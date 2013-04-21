Which of the following diseases can be caused by more than one virus?
A
Rabies
B
Hepatitis
C
Measles
D
Polio
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which disease can be caused by multiple different viruses, meaning it has more than one viral agent responsible for it.
Step 2: Recall that Rabies is caused by a single virus, the Rabies virus, which belongs to the Lyssavirus genus, so it is caused by only one virus.
Step 3: Consider Measles, which is caused by the Measles virus, a member of the Paramyxoviridae family, so it is also caused by a single virus.
Step 4: Polio is caused by Poliovirus, a member of the Enterovirus genus, so it is caused by a single virus as well.
Step 5: Hepatitis, however, is a group of diseases affecting the liver and can be caused by several different viruses, such as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses, making it the disease caused by more than one virus.
