When a virus mutates, which of the following characteristics does it exhibit?
A
Presence of a cell wall
B
Ability to perform photosynthesis
C
Genetic variability
D
Capability for independent metabolism
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a virus is — a virus is an infectious agent that requires a host cell to replicate and does not have cellular structures like a cell wall or the ability to perform metabolism independently.
Step 2: Review the characteristics listed: presence of a cell wall, ability to perform photosynthesis, genetic variability, and capability for independent metabolism.
Step 3: Recognize that viruses do not have a cell wall, cannot perform photosynthesis, and lack independent metabolism because they rely entirely on host cells for replication.
Step 4: Understand that when a virus mutates, it changes its genetic material, leading to genetic variability, which is the ability of the virus to alter its genetic code over time.
Step 5: Conclude that the characteristic exhibited by a virus when it mutates is genetic variability, as this reflects changes in its genetic information rather than structural or metabolic features.
Watch next
Master General Structure of Viruses with a bite sized video explanation from Jason