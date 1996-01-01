Describe the primary function of the light reactions of photosynthesis.
a) Production of NADPH used in cellular respiration.
b) Use of ATP to make glucose.
c) Conversion of chemical energy to light energy.
d) Production of ATP and NADPH.
Where do the electrons that are excited in photosystem II come from?
a) CO2.
b) O2.
c) Glucose.
d) Photosystem I.
e) Water.
During the light reactions, photosystem I functions to_________, and photosystem II functions to __________.
a) Reduce CO2; oxidize NADPH.
b) Synthesize ATP; Produce O2.
c) Produce O2; oxidize NADPH.
d) Reduce NADP+; oxidize H2O.
What is the correct order of steps of the light reactions of Photosynthesis?
a) photosystem I, ETC, photosystem II, NADP+ reduction, chemiosmosis.
b) photosystem I, photosystem II, ETC, NADP+ reduction, chemiosmosis.
c) photosystem II, ETC, photosystem I, NADP+ reduction, chemiosmosis.
d) photosystem II, photosystem I, ETC, NADP+ reduction, chemiosmosis.