The low power objective on a standard light microscope magnifies a specimen by:
A
100x
B
4x
C
10x
D
40x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the low power objective lens on a standard light microscope typically provides a magnification that is higher than the scanning objective but lower than the high power objectives.
Recall the common magnification values for objective lenses: scanning objective is usually 4x, low power objective is often 10x, and high power objectives are typically 40x or 100x (oil immersion).
Identify that the question asks specifically for the magnification of the low power objective, which is the lens used after the scanning objective to get a closer view but not as close as the high power lenses.
Compare the given options (100x, 4x, 10x, 40x) with the standard magnifications and recognize that 10x is the standard magnification for the low power objective lens.
Conclude that the correct answer is 10x because it matches the typical magnification assigned to the low power objective in a standard light microscope.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason