Samples for a compound light microscope are typically prepared on _______.
A
Petri dishes
B
test tubes
C
glass slides
D
agar plates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of sample preparation in microscopy: to hold the specimen in place and allow light to pass through for clear viewing.
Recall that a compound light microscope requires thin, flat samples to be placed on a transparent surface for illumination from below.
Identify the common laboratory materials used for holding samples: Petri dishes and agar plates are used for culturing microorganisms, test tubes for liquid cultures, but none are suitable for direct microscopic viewing.
Recognize that glass slides are thin, flat pieces of glass designed specifically to hold samples for microscopic examination.
Conclude that samples for a compound light microscope are typically prepared on glass slides to facilitate proper observation under the microscope.
