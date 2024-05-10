1. Introduction to Microbiology
Scientific Naming of Organisms
Problem 10.4a
Textbook Question
Which of the following is false about scientific nomenclature?
a. Each name is specific.
b. Names vary with geographical location.
c. The names are standardized.
d. Each name consists of a genus and specific epithet.
e. It was first designed by Linnaeus.
