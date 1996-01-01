Which of the following statements best describes the relationship between the terms 'antigen' and 'virus'?
A
All viruses are antigens, but not all antigens are viruses.
B
Antigen and virus are interchangeable terms.
C
Antigens are only found in viruses.
D
Viruses cannot act as antigens.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an antigen. An antigen is any molecule or molecular structure that can be recognized by the immune system, specifically by antibodies or T-cell receptors, and can trigger an immune response.
Step 2: Understand what a virus is. A virus is a microscopic infectious agent that can replicate only inside the living cells of an organism. Viruses have proteins and other molecules on their surface that can be recognized by the immune system.
Step 3: Analyze the relationship between viruses and antigens. Since viruses have surface molecules that the immune system can recognize, these viral components act as antigens.
Step 4: Recognize that while all viruses contain antigens (their surface molecules), not all antigens come from viruses. Antigens can also be parts of bacteria, fungi, or other foreign substances.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'All viruses are antigens, but not all antigens are viruses' correctly describes the relationship, because viruses present antigens, but antigens are a broader category that includes many other sources.
