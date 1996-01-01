All of the following are characteristics of viruses except:
A
They contain either DNA or RNA as genetic material
B
They reproduce by binary fission
C
They lack cellular structures such as ribosomes
D
They are obligate intracellular parasites
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of viruses by reviewing their basic characteristics. Viruses are unique infectious agents that differ from cellular life forms.
Step 2: Recall that viruses contain either DNA or RNA as their genetic material, but never both simultaneously. This is a fundamental trait of viruses.
Step 3: Recognize that viruses lack cellular structures such as ribosomes, which are necessary for protein synthesis in cells. Instead, they rely on the host cell's machinery.
Step 4: Know that viruses are obligate intracellular parasites, meaning they must infect a host cell to reproduce because they cannot carry out metabolic processes on their own.
Step 5: Identify that viruses do not reproduce by binary fission, which is a method of asexual reproduction used by bacteria and some other single-celled organisms. Instead, viruses replicate by assembling new viral particles inside the host cell.
