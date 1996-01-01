Multiple Choice
Many species of Archaea are known to thrive in environments in which most living things would not survive. We call these Archaea…
If you wanted to increase your chances of obtaining a member of Archaea (rather than a member of another domain), which would be the best site to obtain a sample?
Archaea cell walls tend to contain:
a. lipid bilayers.
b. pseudopeptidoglycan.
c. cholesterol.
d. flagellin.
e. peptidoglycan.
In which habitat would you most likely find archaea?
a. acidic hot springs
b. swamp mud
c. Great Salt Lake
d. all of the above