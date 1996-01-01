Arboviruses cause ________ and are transmitted by ________.
A
arthropod-borne diseases; mosquitoes and ticks
B
gastrointestinal illnesses; contaminated water
C
respiratory infections; airborne droplets
D
skin infections; direct contact
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'Arboviruses'. 'Arbo' stands for arthropod-borne, meaning these viruses are transmitted by arthropods such as mosquitoes and ticks.
Step 2: Recognize that arboviruses cause diseases that are transmitted through the bite of these arthropods, so the diseases are called arthropod-borne diseases.
Step 3: Review the options given and identify which pair correctly matches the cause and mode of transmission for arboviruses.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not involve arthropods as vectors, such as gastrointestinal illnesses transmitted by contaminated water, respiratory infections by airborne droplets, or skin infections by direct contact.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'arthropod-borne diseases; mosquitoes and ticks' because it accurately describes both the diseases caused by arboviruses and their mode of transmission.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason