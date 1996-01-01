An example of a latent virus infection is __________.
A
Norovirus infection
B
Influenza virus infection
C
Herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection
D
Poliovirus infection
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a latent virus infection: it is a type of viral infection where the virus remains dormant within the host cells for a period of time without causing active disease symptoms, but can reactivate later.
Review the characteristics of each virus option: Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, Influenza virus causes acute respiratory illness, Poliovirus causes poliomyelitis, and Herpes simplex virus (HSV) is known for establishing latency in nerve cells.
Identify which virus is known for latency: Herpes simplex virus (HSV) can remain dormant in nerve ganglia and reactivate periodically, causing recurrent infections.
Recognize that the other viruses listed cause acute infections without a latent phase, so they do not fit the definition of a latent virus infection.
Conclude that the correct example of a latent virus infection is Herpes simplex virus (HSV) infection.
