Bacteria given the right nutrients can divide and form a:
A
biofilm
B
spore
C
capsule
D
colony
1
Understand the definitions of each term: a biofilm is a community of microorganisms attached to a surface; a spore is a dormant, resistant form of bacteria; a capsule is a protective outer layer around some bacteria; a colony is a visible cluster of bacteria growing on a solid medium.
Recognize that when bacteria are given the right nutrients and conditions, they multiply by cell division, leading to the formation of a visible group of cells called a colony.
Note that a biofilm involves bacteria adhering to surfaces and producing extracellular substances, which is different from just growing in number on a plate.
Understand that spores are formed under stress conditions for survival, not simply due to nutrient availability.
Conclude that the correct term for bacteria dividing and forming a visible group on a nutrient medium is a colony.
