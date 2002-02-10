Which term describes the process by which a bacterial cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells?
A
Budding
B
Sporulation
C
Conjugation
D
Binary fission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the term describing the process by which a bacterial cell divides to produce two genetically identical daughter cells.
Recall that bacterial reproduction typically involves a form of asexual reproduction, where one cell splits into two identical cells.
Review the options: Budding is a form of reproduction where a new organism grows from a bud on the parent; Sporulation involves forming spores for survival; Conjugation is a process of genetic exchange between bacteria.
Identify that the process where a bacterial cell divides into two genetically identical daughter cells is called binary fission.
Conclude that binary fission is the correct term because it describes the straightforward division of one bacterial cell into two identical cells.
