Which of the following best describes the primary structural component of the bacterial cell wall in Gram-positive bacteria?
A
Thick layer of peptidoglycan
B
Thin layer of peptidoglycan surrounded by an outer membrane
C
Capsule composed of polysaccharides
D
Outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharide
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the bacterial cell wall provides structural support and shape to the cell, and its composition varies between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
Recall that Gram-positive bacteria have a characteristic thick cell wall, which is primarily composed of peptidoglycan, a polymer consisting of sugars and amino acids.
Recognize that Gram-negative bacteria have a thinner peptidoglycan layer but possess an additional outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides, which is absent in Gram-positive bacteria.
Identify that capsules composed of polysaccharides are external structures that can be present in both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria but are not the primary structural component of the cell wall.
Conclude that the best description of the primary structural component of the bacterial cell wall in Gram-positive bacteria is a thick layer of peptidoglycan.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls with a bite sized video explanation from Jason