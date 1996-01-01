In the context of bacterial pathogenesis, what is the term for the sequence of events that enables a bacterium to establish an infection in a host?
A
Infectious cycle
B
Pathogenic pathway
C
Pathogenesis
D
Pathogenicity island
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for the term that describes the sequence of events by which a bacterium establishes an infection in a host.
Step 2: Review the definitions of the given options: 'Infectious cycle' refers to the life cycle of a pathogen including transmission; 'Pathogenic pathway' is not a commonly used term in microbiology; 'Pathogenesis' is the process by which disease develops; 'Pathogenicity island' refers to a segment of DNA in bacteria that contains genes for virulence factors.
Step 3: Identify that the term describing the sequence of events leading to infection is 'Pathogenesis', which encompasses attachment, invasion, evasion of host defenses, and damage to the host.
Step 4: Recognize that 'Pathogenicity island' is a genetic element, not the process itself, and 'Infectious cycle' is broader and not specific to bacterial infection establishment.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term for the sequence of events enabling bacterial infection is 'Pathogenesis'.
