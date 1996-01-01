Which of the following is a mechanism by which antiviral medications can inhibit viral replication?
A
Stimulation of bacterial cell wall synthesis
B
Promotion of viroid replication
C
Inhibition of viral entry into host cells
D
Enhancement of prion protein folding
Understand that antiviral medications target specific stages of the viral life cycle to prevent the virus from replicating and spreading within the host.
Recognize that bacterial cell wall synthesis is unrelated to viruses, as viruses do not have cell walls and are not bacteria, so stimulation of bacterial cell wall synthesis is not a mechanism of antiviral action.
Know that viroids are infectious RNA molecules affecting plants, not viruses infecting humans or animals, so promoting viroid replication is not a valid antiviral mechanism.
Identify that inhibition of viral entry into host cells is a common antiviral strategy, where the medication blocks the virus from attaching to or penetrating the host cell, thereby preventing infection and replication.
Understand that prion protein folding relates to prion diseases, which are distinct from viral infections, so enhancing prion protein folding is not a mechanism used by antiviral drugs.
