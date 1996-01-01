Which medical term specifically refers to a disease caused by a virus?
A
Mycosis
B
Virosis
C
Prionopathy
D
Bacteriosis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of each medical term: 'Mycosis' refers to diseases caused by fungi, 'Prionopathy' refers to diseases caused by prions (infectious proteins), and 'Bacteriosis' refers to diseases caused by bacteria.
Recognize that the term for diseases caused by viruses is 'Virosis'.
Recall that viruses are distinct infectious agents that require a specific term to describe diseases they cause, which is 'Virosis'.
Confirm that 'Virosis' is the correct term by comparing it with the other options and their associated pathogens.
Conclude that the medical term specifically referring to a disease caused by a virus is 'Virosis'.
