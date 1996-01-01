Which of the following actions requires a food handler to change gloves?
A
Touching clean utensils with gloved hands
B
Handling raw meat and then preparing ready-to-eat food
C
Washing hands while wearing gloves
D
Wearing gloves continuously for less than 30 minutes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that gloves are used to prevent cross-contamination between different types of food or surfaces.
Identify situations where contamination risk is high, such as moving from handling raw meat to preparing ready-to-eat food, which requires changing gloves to avoid transferring harmful bacteria.
Recognize that touching clean utensils with gloved hands does not necessarily require changing gloves if the gloves are clean and uncontaminated.
Know that washing hands while wearing gloves is ineffective; gloves should be removed before washing hands, but this action itself does not directly require changing gloves unless contamination occurs.
Be aware that wearing gloves continuously for less than 30 minutes does not automatically require changing gloves unless contamination or a task change occurs.
