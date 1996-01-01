To which group do most microorganisms observed in a drop of pond water typically belong?
A
Viruses
B
Protozoa
C
Fungi
D
Archaea
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: A drop of pond water contains a diverse microbial community, including viruses, protozoa, fungi, archaea, and bacteria.
Recall the characteristics of each group: Viruses are very small and require electron microscopy to be seen; fungi are generally larger and less abundant in pond water; archaea are often found in extreme environments and are less common in typical pond water.
Focus on protozoa: Protozoa are single-celled eukaryotes that are commonly found in freshwater environments and are large enough to be observed under a light microscope in a drop of pond water.
Consider the abundance and visibility: Most microorganisms visible under a light microscope in pond water are protozoa because they are abundant and of a size that can be easily observed.
Conclude that the majority of microorganisms observed in a drop of pond water typically belong to the group Protozoa.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason