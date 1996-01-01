Which of the following is considered the most common vehicle of contamination in the food industry?
A
Packaging materials
B
Water
C
Airborne dust particles
D
Hands of food handlers
1
Understand the term 'vehicle of contamination' in the food industry: it refers to the medium or source through which contaminants are transferred to food, potentially causing foodborne illness.
Review common vehicles of contamination such as packaging materials, water, airborne dust particles, and hands of food handlers, considering how each can introduce microorganisms or harmful substances to food.
Analyze the likelihood and frequency of contamination from each source, noting that hands of food handlers are in direct contact with food and can easily transfer pathogens if proper hygiene is not maintained.
Recall that hands are often considered the most common vehicle because they can carry bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants from various surfaces directly to food during handling and preparation.
Conclude that among the options, the hands of food handlers represent the most frequent and significant source of contamination in the food industry due to their direct and repeated contact with food products.
