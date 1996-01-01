Which of the following best explains how fresh fruit can become contaminated during washing?
A
Washing fruit with water always removes all microorganisms, preventing contamination.
B
Only chemical contaminants, not microorganisms, can be transferred from water to fruit.
C
Pathogenic microorganisms present in contaminated water can transfer to the fruit's surface.
D
Fruit cannot be contaminated by water because its skin acts as an impermeable barrier.
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the nature of contamination: Contamination occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi are transferred to a surface, in this case, the surface of fresh fruit.
Recognize that washing with water can reduce but not always completely remove microorganisms from the fruit's surface, especially if the water itself is contaminated.
Consider that if the water used for washing is contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms, these can adhere to the fruit's surface during washing, leading to contamination.
Note that the fruit's skin is not an impermeable barrier to microorganisms; while it provides some protection, microorganisms can still be present on the surface and potentially enter through damaged areas.
Conclude that the best explanation is that pathogenic microorganisms present in contaminated water can transfer to the fruit's surface during washing, causing contamination.
