Which of the following is NOT a typical sign of viral activity in a host organism?
A
Production of prion proteins
B
Cell lysis
C
Alteration of host cell metabolism
D
Formation of inclusion bodies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what typical signs of viral activity in a host organism are. Viruses often cause changes such as cell lysis (breaking down of the host cell), alteration of host cell metabolism (changing how the cell functions), and formation of inclusion bodies (aggregates of viral particles or altered cell components).
Step 2: Define what prion proteins are. Prions are misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative diseases and are not produced as a result of viral infection; they represent a different type of infectious agent unrelated to viruses.
Step 3: Compare the options given: cell lysis, alteration of host cell metabolism, and formation of inclusion bodies are all known effects of viral infection, while production of prion proteins is not typically caused by viruses.
Step 4: Conclude that the production of prion proteins is NOT a typical sign of viral activity because prions are distinct infectious agents and their production is unrelated to viral infection mechanisms.
Step 5: Summarize that recognizing the difference between viral effects and prion-related phenomena is key to answering this question correctly.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason