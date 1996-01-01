Which of the following are commonly used live animals for viral inoculation in laboratory studies?
A
Mice
B
Rabbits
C
Cows
D
Guinea pigs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viral inoculation in laboratory studies often requires live animals that can support viral replication and provide a model for studying infection.
Identify common laboratory animals used for viral inoculation, focusing on those that are easy to handle, have well-characterized immune systems, and are susceptible to various viruses.
Recognize that mice are widely used due to their small size, genetic uniformity, and availability of many viral infection models.
Note that rabbits are also commonly used because they can be infected with certain viruses and are useful for producing antibodies.
Understand that guinea pigs are another common choice for viral inoculation, especially for studying respiratory viruses and other infections, while cows are less commonly used in typical laboratory viral inoculation studies.
