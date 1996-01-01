The presence or growth of microorganisms in food is considered what type of hazard?
A
Chemical hazard
B
Biological hazard
C
Radiological hazard
D
Physical hazard
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a hazard in the context of food safety: a hazard is any biological, chemical, or physical agent that can cause harm to consumers when present in food.
Identify the types of hazards commonly associated with food: Chemical hazards (like toxins or pesticides), Physical hazards (like glass or metal fragments), Radiological hazards (from radioactive contamination), and Biological hazards (from microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites).
Recognize that microorganisms are living organisms that can grow and multiply in food, potentially causing foodborne illnesses.
Since microorganisms are living agents that can contaminate food and cause disease, their presence or growth in food is classified as a Biological hazard.
Therefore, when asked about the hazard type related to microorganisms in food, the correct classification is Biological hazard.
