Which of the following best describes the role of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in maintaining food safety?
A
The CDC certifies food products for export to international markets.
B
The CDC monitors, investigates, and helps control outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
C
The CDC is responsible for inspecting food processing plants for compliance with safety regulations.
D
The CDC develops and enforces food labeling standards for nutritional information.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary mission of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which focuses on public health surveillance and disease prevention rather than regulatory enforcement or certification.
Recognize that the CDC's role in food safety mainly involves monitoring and investigating outbreaks of foodborne illnesses to protect public health.
Differentiate the CDC's responsibilities from those of other agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which handle food inspection, certification, and labeling.
Identify that the CDC helps control outbreaks by tracking sources of contamination, providing guidance to healthcare providers, and informing the public about food safety risks.
Conclude that the best description of the CDC's role in food safety is its function in monitoring, investigating, and helping control outbreaks of foodborne illnesses.
