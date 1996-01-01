Which type of animal-like protist can be found living inside the gut of termites, aiding in the digestion of cellulose?
A
Paramecium
B
Trichonympha
C
Plasmodium
D
Amoeba
1
Understand the ecological relationship: Some protists live symbiotically inside the guts of termites, helping them digest cellulose, which termites cannot break down on their own.
Recall the types of animal-like protists (protozoa) and their typical habitats or roles. For example, Paramecium is usually free-living in freshwater, Plasmodium is a parasite causing malaria, and Amoeba is often free-living or parasitic but not specifically associated with termite guts.
Identify the protist known for its symbiotic relationship with termites: Trichonympha is a flagellated protozoan that lives inside termite guts and produces enzymes to break down cellulose into simpler sugars.
Connect the function to the environment: Since termites feed on wood (rich in cellulose), the presence of Trichonympha in their gut is crucial for their nutrition and survival.
Conclude that among the options, Trichonympha is the correct animal-like protist aiding in cellulose digestion inside termite guts.
