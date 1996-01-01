Which of the following statements about viral proteins or viral protein encoding genes is NOT correct?
A
Viral genomes can encode structural proteins.
B
Some viral proteins are involved in host cell entry.
C
All viruses encode their own ribosomal proteins for translation.
D
Certain viral proteins help evade host immune responses.
Step 1: Understand the role of viral proteins and viral protein-encoding genes. Viral genomes encode proteins that are essential for the virus's structure, replication, and interaction with the host cell.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Viral genomes can encode structural proteins.' This is true because viruses encode capsid proteins and sometimes envelope proteins that form the virus particle.
Step 3: Analyze the second statement: 'Some viral proteins are involved in host cell entry.' This is also true, as viral surface proteins often mediate attachment and entry into host cells.
Step 4: Analyze the third statement: 'All viruses encode their own ribosomal proteins for translation.' This is incorrect because viruses rely on the host cell's ribosomes for protein synthesis and do not encode their own ribosomal proteins.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth statement: 'Certain viral proteins help evade host immune responses.' This is true since many viruses produce proteins that interfere with the host immune system to enhance their survival.
