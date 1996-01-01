Which of the following viruses has the longest multiplication cycle?
A
Herpes simplex virus
B
Poliovirus
C
Rhinovirus
D
Influenza virus
1
Step 1: Understand what is meant by the 'multiplication cycle' of a virus. This refers to the time it takes for a virus to enter a host cell, replicate its genetic material, assemble new viral particles, and release them to infect new cells.
Step 2: Review the general replication times of the viruses listed: Poliovirus, Rhinovirus, Influenza virus, and Herpes simplex virus. Typically, RNA viruses like Poliovirus, Rhinovirus, and Influenza have relatively short replication cycles, often measured in hours.
Step 3: Recognize that Herpes simplex virus is a DNA virus that establishes latency and has a more complex replication process, which generally takes longer than the RNA viruses mentioned.
Step 4: Compare the replication cycles by considering the virus type (DNA vs RNA), replication complexity, and known duration from scientific literature or textbooks.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Herpes simplex virus has the longest multiplication cycle due to its DNA genome and complex replication strategy.
