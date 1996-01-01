Which chemical, commonly emitted from most manufactured building materials and furniture, is known to affect indoor air quality and can pose health risks?
A
Methane
B
Formaldehyde
C
Carbon dioxide
D
Ozone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical compounds listed in the problem: Methane, Formaldehyde, Carbon dioxide, and Ozone.
Understand the context: The question asks for a chemical commonly emitted from manufactured building materials and furniture that affects indoor air quality and poses health risks.
Recall that Methane is a natural gas primarily associated with energy sources and is not typically emitted from building materials.
Recognize that Carbon dioxide is a natural component of air and a product of respiration, but it is not specifically emitted by building materials in harmful concentrations.
Know that Formaldehyde is a volatile organic compound (VOC) commonly released from adhesives, pressed wood products, and other manufactured materials, which can degrade indoor air quality and cause health issues such as irritation and respiratory problems.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason