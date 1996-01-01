What is the primary purpose of using an LB agar plate in microbiology laboratories?
A
To provide nutrients and a solid surface for bacterial growth
B
To detect the presence of viral particles in a sample
C
To selectively inhibit the growth of Gram-positive bacteria
D
To measure the oxygen consumption of microorganisms
Understand that LB agar plates are a common growth medium used in microbiology laboratories primarily for culturing bacteria.
Recognize that LB stands for Luria-Bertani, which is a nutrient-rich medium designed to support the growth of a wide variety of bacteria by providing essential nutrients such as peptides, vitamins, and minerals.
Note that the agar component solidifies the medium, creating a firm surface that allows individual bacterial colonies to grow and be easily observed and isolated.
Eliminate options that do not align with the function of LB agar plates: detecting viral particles, selective inhibition of Gram-positive bacteria, or measuring oxygen consumption are not primary purposes of LB agar.
Conclude that the primary purpose of using an LB agar plate is to provide both nutrients and a solid surface to support and observe bacterial growth.
