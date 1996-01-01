Which organisms are pus-forming bacteria that grow in clusters resembling bunches of grapes?
A
Staphylococcus species
B
Bacillus species
C
Clostridium species
D
Streptococcus species
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'pus-forming bacteria': These are bacteria that cause infections leading to the accumulation of pus, which is a thick fluid composed of dead white blood cells, bacteria, and tissue debris.
Recall the morphology and arrangement of bacteria: 'Clusters resembling bunches of grapes' refers to the way bacterial cells group together under the microscope.
Identify the genus known for forming grape-like clusters: Staphylococcus species are Gram-positive cocci that characteristically form irregular clusters similar to bunches of grapes.
Compare with other options: Streptococcus species form chains, Bacillus species are rod-shaped and often form chains or single cells, and Clostridium species are also rod-shaped anaerobes, so none of these form grape-like clusters.
Conclude that the pus-forming bacteria growing in clusters resembling bunches of grapes are Staphylococcus species.
