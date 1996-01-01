Which type of bacteria is characterized by a spherical shape?
A
Coccus
B
Vibrio
C
Bacillus
D
Spirillum
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bacterial shapes are a fundamental characteristic used to classify bacteria into different morphological groups.
Recall the common bacterial shapes: 'Coccus' refers to spherical-shaped bacteria, 'Bacillus' refers to rod-shaped bacteria, 'Spirillum' refers to spiral-shaped bacteria, and 'Vibrio' refers to comma-shaped bacteria.
Identify that the question asks specifically for the type of bacteria characterized by a spherical shape.
Match the spherical shape description to the correct bacterial type, which is 'Coccus'.
Confirm that the other options do not correspond to spherical shapes, reinforcing that 'Coccus' is the correct classification for spherical bacteria.
