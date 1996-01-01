The bacteria in the example evolved because of which of the following factors?
A
Decreased oxygen concentration
B
Selective pressure from antibiotics
C
Increased nutrient availability
D
Random changes in environmental temperature
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of bacterial evolution, which occurs when certain traits become more common in a population due to environmental factors influencing survival and reproduction.
Step 2: Identify the role of selective pressure, which is an external factor that favors the survival of bacteria with specific traits, such as antibiotic resistance.
Step 3: Analyze each option to determine which factor acts as a selective pressure. Decreased oxygen concentration and increased nutrient availability may affect bacterial growth but do not directly select for antibiotic resistance.
Step 4: Recognize that random changes in environmental temperature are examples of environmental variation but do not specifically select for antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Step 5: Conclude that selective pressure from antibiotics is the factor that drives evolution by killing susceptible bacteria and allowing resistant ones to survive and reproduce, leading to an increase in antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
