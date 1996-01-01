Which type of microorganism is most likely to cause illness after eating soup that has been time-temperature abused?
A
Protozoa
B
Fungi
C
Viruses
D
Pathogenic bacteria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of time-temperature abuse: This occurs when food is left at temperatures that allow microorganisms to grow rapidly, typically between 5°C and 60°C (the 'danger zone').
Recall that different types of microorganisms have different growth requirements and rates. For example, protozoa and viruses generally require a host to multiply and do not grow well in food, while fungi grow more slowly and often cause spoilage rather than acute illness.
Recognize that pathogenic bacteria are the primary microorganisms that multiply quickly in time-temperature abused foods, producing toxins or causing infections that lead to foodborne illness.
Identify common pathogenic bacteria associated with improperly handled soups, such as Clostridium perfringens or Bacillus cereus, which can grow rapidly in cooked foods left at unsafe temperatures.
Conclude that among the options given, pathogenic bacteria are the most likely cause of illness after eating soup that has been time-temperature abused because they can multiply to harmful levels and produce toxins in such conditions.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason