Which term best describes protection against a disease through natural defenses or vaccines?
A
Pathogenicity
B
Infection
C
Immunity
D
Virulence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms provided in the problem: Pathogenicity, Infection, Immunity, and Virulence.
Define each term: Pathogenicity refers to the ability of a microorganism to cause disease; Infection is the invasion and multiplication of microorganisms in the body; Virulence is the degree of pathogenicity or severity of the disease caused by a microorganism.
Recognize that the question asks for protection against disease, which involves the body's ability to resist or defend against pathogens.
Identify that Immunity is the term that describes protection against disease, either through natural defenses (like the immune system) or through vaccines that stimulate immune responses.
Conclude that Immunity is the best term to describe protection against disease through natural defenses or vaccines.
Watch next
Master Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason