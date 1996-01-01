Which of the following statements about blood group systems other than ABO and Rh is INCORRECT?
A
The Kell blood group system can cause hemolytic disease of the newborn.
B
The Lewis blood group antigens are not produced by red blood cells but are adsorbed onto their surface.
C
The Duffy blood group system is associated with resistance to Plasmodium vivax infection.
D
The MNS blood group system is not clinically significant in blood transfusions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of blood group systems beyond ABO and Rh, focusing on their clinical significance and biological characteristics.
Step 2: Review the Kell blood group system, noting that it can indeed cause hemolytic disease of the newborn due to maternal antibodies attacking fetal red blood cells.
Step 3: Examine the Lewis blood group system, recognizing that Lewis antigens are not synthesized by red blood cells themselves but are instead adsorbed onto the red cell surface from plasma.
Step 4: Consider the Duffy blood group system, which is known to be a receptor for Plasmodium vivax, and certain Duffy antigen variants confer resistance to this malaria parasite.
Step 5: Analyze the MNS blood group system, which is clinically significant in blood transfusions because antibodies against MNS antigens can cause transfusion reactions; therefore, the statement claiming it is not clinically significant is incorrect.
Watch next
Master Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason