Cell Motility During Chemotaxis

in this video, we're going to talk more about cell motility during chemo taxes and so recall from our previous lesson videos that motile cells will use their flow gela and a run and tumble mechanism changing their directions during each tumble event. And the run events is what allows the cell to move smoothly in a single direction. Now, when an attractant such as a chemo attractant is present, a cell is going to begin to move in the direction of the higher concentration, the highest concentration of that chemo attracted. And so the cell has this amazing ability to be able to sense concentration changes and the ability to sense concentration changes comes through very complex cellular mechanisms and processes. But ultimately the cell can sense the concentration changes and is able to respond to the concentration changes by controlling the length of each run. And so what we'll see is that if the concentration gets really really low or too low, then the runs become longer until the concentration starts to get higher. And so when the concentration gets higher, then the runs become shorter and the cell knows that it's in an area where it is near the chemo attracted since the concentration is highest there. And so if we take a look at this image down below, what we're showing you is the swimming motility of a pair trickiest sell uh in the absence and presence of a chemical attractive. And recall that patrick. This is just the flu gellar distribution and how the flow gela are distributed along the entire surface of the bacteria and so on the left over here, what we're showing you is the swimming motility of a para trick to sell when there is no attractant whatsoever in the absence of an attractive and so notice that the cells movement is occurring in a series of runs and tumbles, runs and tumbles, runs and tumbles. And so every straight line represents a run and every corner represents a tumble, a change in direction. And so when there's no attracted notice that the the end result and the starting position is they're very close to each other. And so really the cell has made no progress, no net progress in terms of its overall direction, its overall movement, it's moved in a direction here, but it's now ending in a position that's very similar to its starting position. And so really there is no net movement when there's no attractive, however, noticed that in the presence of a chemo attracting, when there is a chemo attractive notice that the starting position is going to be very different from the ending position. And so notice that ultimately the cell is able to move towards the higher concentration. Uh and so notice that there is a higher concentration of the chemo attractant over here and the dark, shaded green and a lower concentration of the attractive uh brackets is uh something that means the concentration of, so we have, the concentration of the attractant is low on the left hand side of the box, and the concentration of the attractant is high on the right hand side of the box. And so notice that the runs are going to be really, really long or much longer when the concentrations are low and when the concentration start to get higher than the runs get shorter. And so the red lines represent the shorter runs when it when it recognizes that the concentrations are getting hired. And so ultimately what you can see is that the net movement is towards the attractant. The net movement is towards the attractive. So you can see the starting position and the ending position over here. And so the cell is moving towards the attractive. Now, if we were using a chemo repellent instead of a chemo attractive, then basically the opposite effect would occur. So the opposite effect would occur when a cell encounters a repellent or a chemo repellent. And so really what you can see here is that the movement of these bacteria is not in a straight, smooth fashion. Instead, it occurs in a series of runs and tumbles until the cell is making its way towards the area that has the highest levels of chemo attracting. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on cell motility during chemo taxes and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

