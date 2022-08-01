Chemotaxis

in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on chemo taxes. And so recall from our previous lesson video that energy from a proton motive force or P. M. F. For short is used to move a cell towards a more favorable environment using its flow gela. And so the term chemo taxes can be defined as the movement of a cell towards a chemo attractant and away from chemo repellents. And so a chemo attractant is a chemical that attracts a motile cell and so cells are going to be moving towards a chemo attractant. And scientists refer to this as positive chemo taxes when a cell is moving towards a chemo attracted, now a chemo repellent, on the other hand, is going to be a chemical that repels motile cells. And so motile cells, cells that are moving are going to be moving away from a chemo repellent. And so scientists refer to this as negative chemo taxes. When the cells move away from a chemo repellent. Now photo taxes is a specific type of chemo taxes where the cell is going to be, the cell movement is going to be towards or away from light. And so you can see the photo route here is associated with light. Now, when the cell is moving towards light, we call this positive photo taxes. And when the cell is moving away from light, we call this negative chemo taxes. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this. So notice on the left hand side over here, we're showing you how cells can swim towards a chemo attracted. And so notice that the chemo attractant over here is representing positive chemo taxes. And so notice that the cell is moving towards the chemo attracted in this direction from right to left and on the right over here, what we're showing you is how cells can also swim away from a chemo repellent. And so over here we're showing you a chemo repellent, which is going to promote negative chemo taxes. And so notice that the cell is moving away from the chemo repellent. And so this will allow the cell to move towards more favorable environments. Now, it turns out that the actual path that the motel cell takes towards or away from something is not going to be a continuous straight line. And so because these cells move in a series of runs and tumbles, those runs and tumbles are not going to allow the cell to move in a continuous straight line for a very long period of time. And so we'll be able to talk more about this idea right here in our next lesson video as we move forward, but for now this year concludes our brief introduction to chemo taxes and I'll see you all in our next video

