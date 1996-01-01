Which of the following terms describes a thin slice of tissue mounted on a microscope slide?
A
Section
B
Stain
C
Fixative
D
Smear
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: The question asks for the term that describes a thin slice of tissue prepared for microscopic examination.
Recall definitions: A 'section' refers to a thin slice of tissue cut from a specimen, typically using a microtome, and placed on a microscope slide for viewing.
Differentiate from other terms: A 'stain' is a dye used to color cells or tissues to enhance contrast; a 'fixative' is a chemical used to preserve tissue structure; a 'smear' is a sample spread thinly on a slide, often used for fluids or cells, not a thin slice of tissue.
Match the correct term: Since the question specifies a thin slice of tissue mounted on a slide, the term 'section' fits this description precisely.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Section' based on the definitions and the preparation method described.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Staining with a bite sized video explanation from Jason