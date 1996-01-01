What is a possible consequence of leaving a stain on a bacterial smear for too long during the staining process?
A
The cells may become over-stained, making it difficult to distinguish cellular structures.
B
The stain will evaporate, leaving the smear completely unstained.
C
The bacterial smear will become completely transparent and invisible.
D
The bacteria will multiply rapidly on the slide.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of staining in microbiology: staining is used to add contrast to bacterial cells, making their structures visible under a microscope.
Recognize that leaving a stain on a bacterial smear for too long can cause over-staining, where the dye penetrates too deeply or accumulates excessively in the cells.
Consider the effect of over-staining: it can obscure fine details and cellular structures, making it difficult to differentiate parts of the bacteria or to distinguish between different types of cells.
Evaluate the other options: evaporation of the stain would not typically leave the smear completely unstained immediately, and bacteria do not multiply rapidly on a fixed slide during staining.
Conclude that the most likely consequence of excessive staining time is over-staining, which impairs the ability to observe cellular details clearly.
