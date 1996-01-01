When does food most commonly become cross-contaminated?
A
When food is cooked to its recommended internal temperature
B
When raw and cooked foods come into contact with the same surfaces or utensils without proper cleaning
C
When food is kept in sealed containers
D
When food is stored in a refrigerator at the correct temperature
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cross-contamination: it occurs when harmful bacteria or other microorganisms are unintentionally transferred from one substance or object to another, with harmful effects.
Identify common sources of cross-contamination in food handling, such as raw foods, cooked foods, surfaces, and utensils.
Recognize that cross-contamination most commonly happens when raw and cooked foods come into contact with the same surfaces or utensils without proper cleaning, because raw foods often carry pathogens that can transfer to cooked foods.
Note that cooking food to its recommended internal temperature kills most pathogens, so cross-contamination is less likely at that stage.
Understand that storing food in sealed containers or at correct refrigerator temperatures helps prevent contamination but does not cause cross-contamination itself.
