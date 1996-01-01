The presence of mucus and pus in the stools is most commonly associated with which of the following conditions?
A
Viral gastroenteritis
B
Lactose intolerance
C
Peptic ulcer disease
D
Bacterial dysentery
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the clinical significance of mucus and pus in stools: These are indicators of inflammation and infection in the intestinal tract, often caused by invasive pathogens.
Review the characteristics of each condition: Viral gastroenteritis typically causes watery diarrhea without mucus or pus; lactose intolerance causes osmotic diarrhea without inflammation; peptic ulcer disease affects the stomach lining and does not cause mucus or pus in stools.
Recognize that bacterial dysentery involves invasive bacteria (such as Shigella) that damage the intestinal mucosa, leading to the presence of mucus and pus in stools.
Connect the presence of mucus and pus in stools to the inflammatory response triggered by bacterial invasion, which differentiates bacterial dysentery from other listed conditions.
Conclude that the presence of mucus and pus in stools is most commonly associated with bacterial dysentery due to its pathophysiology involving mucosal invasion and inflammation.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason