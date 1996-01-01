Which statement best describes the size of a typical bacterial cell compared to an animal cell?
A
A bacterial cell is always larger than a plant cell but smaller than an animal cell.
B
A bacterial cell is generally much smaller than an animal cell.
C
A bacterial cell is generally much larger than an animal cell.
D
A bacterial cell and an animal cell are usually about the same size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the typical size ranges of bacterial cells and animal cells. Bacterial cells usually range from about 0.5 to 5 micrometers in length, while animal cells are generally larger, often between 10 to 30 micrometers.
Recognize that bacterial cells are prokaryotic, meaning they lack a nucleus and many organelles, which contributes to their smaller size compared to eukaryotic animal cells.
Compare the size ranges: since bacterial cells are typically measured in micrometers and are much smaller than animal cells, this indicates that bacterial cells are generally much smaller than animal cells.
Evaluate the given statements by matching them with the size comparison: the statement that bacterial cells are generally much smaller than animal cells aligns with the known size differences.
Conclude that the best description is that a bacterial cell is generally much smaller than an animal cell, based on the typical size ranges and cellular complexity.
