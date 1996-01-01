Which characteristic of the S strain of bacteria allows it to evade the immune system of mice?
A
Secretion of exotoxins
B
Ability to form endospores
C
Presence of a polysaccharide capsule
D
Production of flagella
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is asking about a specific characteristic of the S strain of bacteria that helps it evade the immune system of mice.
Recall that the S strain is known for its smooth appearance due to a polysaccharide capsule surrounding the bacterial cell.
Recognize that this polysaccharide capsule acts as a protective layer, preventing the immune system from easily recognizing and attacking the bacteria.
Compare the other options: secretion of exotoxins, ability to form endospores, and production of flagella, which serve different functions such as toxin release, survival under harsh conditions, and motility, respectively, but do not primarily help in immune evasion.
Conclude that the presence of a polysaccharide capsule is the key feature that allows the S strain to evade the immune system.
