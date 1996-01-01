Poor handwashing by farmers may result in which of the following forms of disease transmission?
A
Fecal-oral transmission
B
Direct contact transmission
C
Airborne transmission
D
Vector-borne transmission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves poor handwashing by farmers. Consider how pathogens can be transferred from contaminated hands to a susceptible host.
Step 2: Recall that fecal-oral transmission occurs when pathogens in fecal matter are ingested, often due to contaminated hands or food. Poor handwashing can leave fecal pathogens on hands, leading to ingestion.
Step 3: Evaluate other transmission types: Direct contact transmission involves physical contact but not necessarily ingestion; Airborne transmission involves inhalation of droplets; Vector-borne transmission involves an insect or animal vector.
Step 4: Connect poor hand hygiene specifically to the ingestion route, which aligns with fecal-oral transmission, as contaminated hands can transfer pathogens to the mouth.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, fecal-oral transmission best explains how poor handwashing by farmers can lead to disease spread.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason