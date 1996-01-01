Which of the following statements is accurate regarding U.S. biohazard regulations?
A
There are no federal agencies involved in regulating biohazard safety in the United States.
B
Biohazard regulations in the U.S. are only enforced at the state level.
C
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sets guidelines for handling biohazardous materials in laboratories.
D
U.S. biohazard regulations do not require the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of federal agencies in biohazard regulation in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a key federal agency involved in setting guidelines for handling biohazardous materials, especially in laboratory settings.
Step 2: Recognize that biohazard regulations are not solely enforced at the state level. While states may have their own regulations, federal agencies like the CDC and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) provide overarching guidelines and regulations.
Step 3: Review the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) in biohazard safety. U.S. biohazard regulations typically require the use of PPE to protect individuals from exposure to hazardous biological agents.
Step 4: Compare each statement against these facts: the CDC does set guidelines, federal agencies are involved, regulations are not only at the state level, and PPE use is required.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate statement is the one indicating that the CDC sets guidelines for handling biohazardous materials in laboratories.
