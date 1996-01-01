Which structures do bacteriophages use to attach to host cell receptors?
A
Flagella
B
Pili
C
Capsules
D
Tail fibers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bacteriophages are viruses that infect bacteria by attaching to specific receptors on the bacterial surface.
Recognize that bacteriophages have specialized structures called tail fibers, which are used to recognize and bind to host cell receptors.
Differentiate tail fibers from other bacterial structures such as flagella (used for motility), pili (used for conjugation and attachment), and capsules (a protective layer), none of which are used by bacteriophages for attachment.
Recall that tail fibers enable the bacteriophage to specifically identify and attach to the bacterial host, initiating infection.
Conclude that the correct structure bacteriophages use to attach to host cell receptors is the tail fibers.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls with a bite sized video explanation from Jason