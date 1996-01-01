Which of the following changes in a bacterial cell might reduce the effectiveness of beta-lactam antibiotics?
A
Production of beta-lactamase enzymes
B
Decreased expression of ribosomal proteins
C
Enhanced uptake of antibiotics through porins
D
Increased synthesis of peptidoglycan
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the mechanism of action of beta-lactam antibiotics: they target bacterial cell wall synthesis by inhibiting enzymes called penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs) involved in peptidoglycan cross-linking.
Recognize that beta-lactamase enzymes are bacterial enzymes that hydrolyze the beta-lactam ring of these antibiotics, rendering them ineffective.
Analyze how decreased expression of ribosomal proteins would affect the cell: since beta-lactams target cell wall synthesis, changes in ribosomal proteins (which affect protein synthesis) are unlikely to reduce beta-lactam effectiveness.
Consider the effect of enhanced uptake of antibiotics through porins: increased uptake would generally increase antibiotic effectiveness, not reduce it.
Evaluate increased synthesis of peptidoglycan: while it might alter cell wall structure, it does not directly neutralize the antibiotic like beta-lactamase enzymes do, so it is less likely to reduce antibiotic effectiveness.
